iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, a growth of 233.0% from the September 15th total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 147,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,696. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.