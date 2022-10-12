iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 13,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 217,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30.

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 236,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

