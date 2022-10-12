iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.31% of iShares MBS ETF worth $65,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.79. 27,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,776. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
