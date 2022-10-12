iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Reduced by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,969,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

