iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Reduced by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.87. 389,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,969,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.