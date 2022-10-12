iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after purchasing an additional 337,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,879,000 after purchasing an additional 324,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,738,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,255. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $116.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

