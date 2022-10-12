iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,266,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after buying an additional 524,238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $103.61. The stock had a trading volume of 58,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,595. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $116.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

