iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 395,638 shares.The stock last traded at $118.13 and had previously closed at $118.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,745,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 135,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $701,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

