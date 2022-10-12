Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.04

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56.
In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 105.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 106.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
