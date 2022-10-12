J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $995,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,719 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,587,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,218,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after buying an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after buying an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

