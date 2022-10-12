J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $725,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

