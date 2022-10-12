J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.52.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

