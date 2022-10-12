J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 290 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day moving average is $118.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.