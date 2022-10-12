Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$44.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.16.

JWEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 26.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.22. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$32.02 and a 1-year high of C$41.74.

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$835,697.59. In related news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$689,363.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,750.22. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$327,505.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$835,697.59.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.