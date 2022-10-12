Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Stock Price Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Janus International Group traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 1,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 680,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JBI. Benchmark increased their target price on Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. CJS Securities began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,871,000 after purchasing an additional 433,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,348 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,073,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,282,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,626,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after buying an additional 366,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

