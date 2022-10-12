Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKSBF opened at $12.83 on Monday. Skanska AB has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

