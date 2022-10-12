John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Trading Down 14.6%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 14.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 10,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 9,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

John Wood Group Trading Down 14.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

See Also

