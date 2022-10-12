JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to Neutral

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:TTM opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $35.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tata Motors

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.