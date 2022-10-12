JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $47.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s current price.

ST has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $38.18 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

