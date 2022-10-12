JSF Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.12. 9,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,655. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

