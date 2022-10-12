JSF Financial LLC Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.32. 17,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,526. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.