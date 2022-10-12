junca Cash (JCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.32 Million

junca Cash (JCC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. junca Cash has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $21,323.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One junca Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, junca Cash has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051807 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

junca Cash Token Profile

junca Cash’s launch date was February 20th, 2019. junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 tokens. The official website for junca Cash is junca-cash.world. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @jcc78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling junca Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “junca Cash (JCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. junca Cash has a current supply of 130,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of junca Cash is 0.20185089 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,812.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://junca-cash.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as junca Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade junca Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase junca Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

