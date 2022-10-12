Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 79,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 236,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JUSHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Jushi from $4.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Jushi from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.