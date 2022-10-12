Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Kadmon Price Performance
NYSE:KDMN opened at $9.50 on Monday. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
About Kadmon
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadmon (KDMN)
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.