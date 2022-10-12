KARMA Achieves Market Cap of $3.28 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One KARMA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051807 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is https://reddit.com/r/karmaeos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @karmaapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “KARMA (KARMA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the EOS platform. KARMA has a current supply of 8,462,823,687.0505 with 5,450,532,380.7923 in circulation. The last known price of KARMA is 0.00060125 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.karmaapp.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

