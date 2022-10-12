Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €555.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €584.00 ($595.92) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of Kering stock traded up €1.70 ($1.73) on Tuesday, hitting €445.25 ($454.34). 136,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €512.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €510.96. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a one year high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

