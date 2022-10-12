Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Kernel Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kernel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 225.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kernel Group by 199.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 465,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 310,123 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kernel Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 495,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kernel Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 527,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.