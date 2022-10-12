Kin (KIN) Hits Market Cap of $23.17 Million

Kin (KIN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $23.17 million and $331,626.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.86 or 0.27713011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010824 BTC.

About Kin

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,952,205,746,150 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin (KIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Kin has a current supply of 9,999,999,195,053.102 with 1,952,205,746,149.6094 in circulation. The last known price of Kin is 0.00001194 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $422,918.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

