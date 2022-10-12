KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.68.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $6.03 on Wednesday, reaching $274.89. 95,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $276.62 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

