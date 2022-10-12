Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.85. 3,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 713,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Kornit Digital by 56.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 138.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 23,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 71.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.