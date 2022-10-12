Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.27

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.27 and last traded at $49.27, with a volume of 49282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

Kyocera Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyocera Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

