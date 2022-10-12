Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 23,736 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,736 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.9 %

CSX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 519,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,211,642. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.