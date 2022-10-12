Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 33,848 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,262. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.