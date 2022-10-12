Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

QQQ stock opened at $262.75 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.03 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

