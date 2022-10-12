Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.45 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

