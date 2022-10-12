Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded 89.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Leonicorn Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Leonicorn Swap has a total market capitalization of $427,417.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Leonicorn Swap has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Leonicorn Swap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Leonicorn Swap Profile

Leonicorn Swap was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 203,532,068 coins and its circulating supply is 140,490,499 coins. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leonicorn Swap is an advanced AMM with features Like NFT Marketplace, Lottery, IDO and many other advanced features. We provide user-friendly, efficient and secure crypto solutions by utilizing blockchain technologyIn Leonicorn Swap Exchange, you can Trade, Provide Liquidity for your project and others, Buy and Sell NFT, and raise funds for your projects via the IDO/IFO model. It's a complete solution for Users and Traders.2% Auto Staking reward goes to all holders as Yield and 1% token burn in every single transaction. After 120M reach there will be no additional burning.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leonicorn Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leonicorn Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leonicorn Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Leonicorn Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leonicorn Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.