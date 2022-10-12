Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $19.68

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.68, but opened at $20.58. Li Auto shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 272,568 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LI. CLSA began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after buying an additional 12,388,725 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,441,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Li Auto by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,356,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,177 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Li Auto by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

