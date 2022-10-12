Liquity USD (LUSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $350,303.00

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $175.78 million and approximately $350,303.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00005348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 171,334,590 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity USD (LUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Liquity USD has a current supply of 170,840,977.59720448. The last known price of Liquity USD is 1.02709841 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $315,857.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liquity.org/.”

