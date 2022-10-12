Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $59.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

