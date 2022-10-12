Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Cut by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $195.68. 65,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,401. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.72 and a 200 day moving average of $194.29.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

