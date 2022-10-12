LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,786. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.05.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other LSI Industries news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,129.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $243,442. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 205,834 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 883,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

