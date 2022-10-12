LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
LSI Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,786. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.05.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of LSI Industries
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 205,834 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 883,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.