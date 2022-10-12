LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $238.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 238 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 242 ($2.92), with a volume of 16510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($3.00).
LSL Property Services Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 315.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 342.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £244.36 million and a P/E ratio of 546.51.
LSL Property Services Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.
Insider Activity
About LSL Property Services
LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.
Read More
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.