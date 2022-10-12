LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $238.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 238 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 242 ($2.92), with a volume of 16510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($3.00).

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 315.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 342.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £244.36 million and a P/E ratio of 546.51.

LSL Property Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Insider Activity

About LSL Property Services

In other news, insider Adam Castleton sold 73,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05), for a total value of £245,367.40 ($296,480.67). In other news, insider Adam Castleton sold 73,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05), for a total value of £245,367.40 ($296,480.67). Also, insider David Stewart bought 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £24,711.20 ($29,858.87).

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

