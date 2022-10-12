LUKSO (LYXe) Price Hits $4.50 on Top Exchanges

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $67.28 million and approximately $599,647.00 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for $4.50 or 0.00023463 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LUKSO has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.86 or 0.27713011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.

Buying and Selling LUKSO

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXe) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. LUKSO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 15,205,915.70885664 in circulation. The last known price of LUKSO is 4.55941442 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $623,161.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lukso.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

