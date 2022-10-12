LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.68. 14,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

