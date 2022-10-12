Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.46

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 2723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.