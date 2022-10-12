Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of MTEX stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

