MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 50,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,989. The firm has a market cap of $767.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.74. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 18,100 shares of company stock worth $53,033 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in MannKind by 277.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 97.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

