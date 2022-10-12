Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 3,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,780,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 83.17% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.