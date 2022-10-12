Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MRNS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. 854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,283. The firm has a market cap of $224.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 386.11% and a negative return on equity of 266.12%. On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 127,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.