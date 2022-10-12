Mask Network (MASK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $52.14 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00005761 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $8.05 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,229,163 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mask Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 29,130,722.72384565 in circulation. The last known price of Mask Network is 1.10832433 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $8,858,717.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mask.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

